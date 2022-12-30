Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Down 78.8% in December

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decline of 78.8% from the November 30th total of 113,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 373,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,515. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0403 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $9,222,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 348,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 16,642 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2,641.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 243,884 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 911,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

