Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Acquired by Del Sette Capital Management LLC

Del Sette Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF makes up 6.4% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Del Sette Capital Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XSVM. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

XSVM traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $45.87. 527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,349. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average of $46.59. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $56.08.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

