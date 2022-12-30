Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.88 and last traded at $18.08. 23,765 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 346% from the average session volume of 5,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

Investor AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78.

Investor AB (publ) Company Profile

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

