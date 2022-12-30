Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.88 and last traded at $18.08. 23,765 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 346% from the average session volume of 5,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.
Investor AB (publ) Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78.
Investor AB (publ) Company Profile
Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Investor AB (publ) (IVSBF)
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Investor AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investor AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.