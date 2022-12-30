IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRG opened at $31.50 on Friday. IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $28.38 and a 1 year high of $36.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.88.

