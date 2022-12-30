IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.139 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

CSML opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average of $31.73. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $37.50.

