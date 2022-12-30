iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Down to $5.28

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.28, but opened at $4.86. iQIYI shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 180,069 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on iQIYI from $2.50 to $2.70 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on iQIYI from $5.10 to $4.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.99.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.
