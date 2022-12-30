iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Down to $5.28

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.28, but opened at $4.86. iQIYI shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 180,069 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on iQIYI from $2.50 to $2.70 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on iQIYI from $5.10 to $4.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.99.

iQIYI Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

About iQIYI

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21,252 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 1,404.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

