iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Short Interest Update

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 127.8% from the November 30th total of 983,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,471,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 322.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,057,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,563,000 after buying an additional 8,440,188 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,649,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,634,000 after purchasing an additional 160,581 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,212 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.15. 1,009,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,664. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $128.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.70.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

