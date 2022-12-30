iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 14,673 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 42% compared to the average daily volume of 10,325 call options.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.96. The stock had a trading volume of 367,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,850,980. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.97. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $115.31.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEF. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 917.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,821 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 62,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 26,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 14,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,338,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,147,000 after buying an additional 74,948 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.