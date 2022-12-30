iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 14,673 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 42% compared to the average daily volume of 10,325 call options.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.96. The stock had a trading volume of 367,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,850,980. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.97. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $115.31.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
