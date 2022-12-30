iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s 4th Largest Position

Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,688,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,842 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 9.3% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $88,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,400,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,666,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,058,000 after purchasing an additional 120,510 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,186,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $62.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.