iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Update

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the November 30th total of 11,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,162,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IXUS stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,484. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.34. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $72.34.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF
