iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Update

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the November 30th total of 11,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,162,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXUS stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,484. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.34. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $72.34.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 37,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 30,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

