iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Bought by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises about 3.7% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $155,638,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,735,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,843 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,970,000 after purchasing an additional 279,243 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,271,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,511,000 after purchasing an additional 213,822 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $81.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.51. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $117.17.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.219 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

