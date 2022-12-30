iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,214 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $9,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $70.87 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.03.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

