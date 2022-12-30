iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Lifted by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 533.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,799 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $32,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.13. 63,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,299,815. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.11 and its 200-day moving average is $99.12.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

