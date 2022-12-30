iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the November 30th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LDEM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 188.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 609.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:LDEM opened at $44.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.60. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $60.53.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $1.694 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

