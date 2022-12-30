iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 353.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,310 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 4.4% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $10,896,000. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.9% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 704,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,425,000 after buying an additional 430,358 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 196.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 15,021 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 46,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.28 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.19.

