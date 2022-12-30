iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Shares of GNMA stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average of $44.49. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $49.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 38,673 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 39,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 559,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,474,000 after purchasing an additional 84,986 shares in the last quarter.

