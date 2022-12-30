iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ IBTD opened at $24.68 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.80.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $406,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $737,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,713,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.