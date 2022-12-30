iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 839 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 50,181 shares.The stock last traded at $42.54 and had previously closed at $42.78.

iShares India 50 ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.44.

iShares India 50 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.585 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDY. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

