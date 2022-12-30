iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 839 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 50,181 shares.The stock last traded at $42.54 and had previously closed at $42.78.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.44.
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.585 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.
