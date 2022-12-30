iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDYGet Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 839 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 50,181 shares.The stock last traded at $42.54 and had previously closed at $42.78.

iShares India 50 ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.44.

iShares India 50 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.585 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDY. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

