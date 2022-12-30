iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) is Bank of New Hampshire’s 3rd Largest Position

Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the period. iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF makes up 2.8% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $8,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,399,000 after buying an additional 10,118 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1,052.7% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,140,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GVI stock opened at $102.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.72.

