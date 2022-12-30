iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campion Asset Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 45.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

EMXC opened at $48.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.19.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.846 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.