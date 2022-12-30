iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Short Interest Down 91.7% in December

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the November 30th total of 170,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,741,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 356.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 284,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 222,372 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,787,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $628,000.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:QAT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.60. 1,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,162. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $25.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

