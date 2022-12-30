iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Motive Wealth Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

Motive Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,850 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903,604 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $151,721,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 727,469 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $72,762,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 247.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 859,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,036,000 after purchasing an additional 612,054 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $114.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.73 and a 200-day moving average of $114.80. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

