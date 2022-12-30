iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1984 per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from iShares Premium Money Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF stock remained flat at C$50.19 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,094. iShares Premium Money Market ETF has a 1 year low of C$49.98 and a 1 year high of C$50.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.05.

