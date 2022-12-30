iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Increased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 191,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,794 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 32,591 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,316,000 after purchasing an additional 55,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $152.00 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.50.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

