iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.5% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.18. The stock had a trading volume of 34,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,116. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $83.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

