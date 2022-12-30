iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,676,984. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.73. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

