iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by APCM Wealth Management for Individuals

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 8.9% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $45,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $242.96 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.16.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

