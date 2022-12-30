iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,622,000 after acquiring an additional 630,526 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,094,000 after acquiring an additional 63,627 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,627,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,428,000 after acquiring an additional 80,540 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $242.96 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.16.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
