iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $145.59 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.72.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.