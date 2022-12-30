iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,032,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 13.3% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned about 1.34% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $787,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $94.44. 52,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,608,690. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.10. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

