iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is First National Bank of Hutchinson’s 2nd Largest Position

First National Bank of Hutchinson reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,026 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 8.5% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $95.07 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.10.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

