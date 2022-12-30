iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 0.8% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 47,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $647,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 207,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $95.07 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $117.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.10.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

