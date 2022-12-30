iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $36,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,218 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,032,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,685,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,249,000 after purchasing an additional 436,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.69. 80,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,608,690. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.10.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

