IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Shares Up 3.2%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.92 and last traded at C$2.91. 40,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 114,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.82.

Separately, Pi Financial cut their price objective on IsoEnergy from C$6.90 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70. The firm has a market cap of C$320.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.39.

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

