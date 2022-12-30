Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,200 shares, an increase of 71.2% from the November 30th total of 121,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Iteris in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Iteris Stock Performance

Iteris stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.02. 610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,132. Iteris has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $128.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iteris

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). Iteris had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $39.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iteris will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Iteris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

