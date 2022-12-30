Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 64,392 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,006,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,655,000 after purchasing an additional 101,255 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:J opened at $121.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.15. Jacobs Solutions has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

