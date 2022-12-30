Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Down 77.3% in December

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Jardine Matheson Stock Down 0.8 %
OTCMKTS JMHLY traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.70. The stock had a trading volume of 14,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,709. Jardine Matheson has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $62.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.39.
About Jardine Matheson
