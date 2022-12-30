JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,100 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the November 30th total of 1,004,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JCRRF stock remained flat at $19.24 on Thursday. 3,400,000 shares of the company traded hands. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $19.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceuticals company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic products, including GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

