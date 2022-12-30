Jet Protocol (JET) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $70,375.17

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $27.06 million and $70,375.17 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00012692 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037305 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00035772 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005997 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00018078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00227222 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01589089 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $66,927.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

