Jonestown Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:JNES) Trading Down 1.6%

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co. (OTCMKTS:JNES – Get Rating) was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.50 and last traded at $30.50. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average is $29.07.

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co provides banking products and services in Lebanon County and Northern Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, statement savings, club accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

