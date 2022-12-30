Juan Andres Sells 2,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total transaction of $403,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $344,320.00.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Juan Andres sold 814 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $141,473.20.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $356,020.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $308,400.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

Moderna stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $179.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,432,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,200,372. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $259.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.33. The firm has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.74.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,462 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,144 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,035 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its position in Moderna by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,354,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,727,000 after buying an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

