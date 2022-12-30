Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR) Short Interest Update

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 99.4% from the November 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JWACR remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,960. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10.

Get Jupiter Wellness Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jupiter Wellness Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 335,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.