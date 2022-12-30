JUST Trading 5.6% Lower This Week (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One JUST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. JUST has a total market capitalization of $175.59 million and $30.42 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JUST has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002374 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $889.80 or 0.05382822 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.39 or 0.00462120 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,888.21 or 0.29570971 BTC.
About JUST
JUST was first traded on May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/#. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f.
JUST Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.
