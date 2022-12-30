Kambi Group (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Trading 2% Higher

Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Rating) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 18.00 and last traded at 18.00. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 467 shares. The stock had previously closed at 17.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kambi Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Kambi Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 16.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is 16.75.

About Kambi Group

Kambi Group plc operates as a business-to-business supplier of managed sports betting services to business-to-consumer gaming operators in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company's services include compliance, odds-compiling, customer intelligence, and risk management services built on an in-house developed software platform.

