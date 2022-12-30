Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.48

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.48 and traded as low as $2.23. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 274,457 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:KNDI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.30 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 19.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 264,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 23,113 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 6,097.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. 6.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts.

