Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.74

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 670 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter engines and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

