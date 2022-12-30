Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,673.16

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,673.16 ($32.26) and traded as high as GBX 2,770 ($33.43). Keywords Studios shares last traded at GBX 2,742 ($33.09), with a volume of 33,244 shares traded.
KWS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($41.64) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($38.62) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital lowered Keywords Studios to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,684.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,471.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,341.18.
Keywords Studios Company Profile
Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
