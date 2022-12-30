Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.95

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.95 and last traded at $38.01, with a volume of 15379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRC. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.48.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

