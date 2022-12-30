Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,866,000 after acquiring an additional 606,657 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,127 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after acquiring an additional 397,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,719,000 after acquiring an additional 746,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.62.
Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.4 %
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
See Also
