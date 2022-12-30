Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) Trading Up 1.7%

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF – Get Rating) was up 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 13.90 and last traded at 13.90. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 683 shares. The stock had previously closed at 13.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KNKBF shares. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Kinnevik from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DNB Markets lowered Kinnevik from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of 14.17.

Kinnevik AB is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas. The firm invests worldwide, especially in Europe with a focus on the Nordics, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and North America.

